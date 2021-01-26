Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €81.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones AG (KRN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.13 ($76.62).

Shares of KRN opened at €67.25 ($79.12) on Friday. Krones AG has a twelve month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a twelve month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

