ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €15.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.81 ($16.24).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

ETR:PSM opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €14.60 ($17.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.