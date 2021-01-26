JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUM. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PUMA SE (PUM.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.40 ($102.82).

Get PUMA SE (PUM.F) alerts:

PUM stock opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.22. PUMA SE has a 52-week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.