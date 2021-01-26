Rocket Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:RKT) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 2nd

Rocket Companies’ (NYSE:RKT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rocket Companies had issued 100,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $1,800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Rocket Companies’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,876,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,582,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

