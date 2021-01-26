VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) PT Set at €97.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. VINCI SA (DG.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.00 ($105.88).

Get VINCI SA (DG.PA) alerts:

Shares of DG opened at €78.72 ($92.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.83. VINCI SA has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.