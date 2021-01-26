Traders Purchase High Volume of VeriSign Call Options (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 600% compared to the typical volume of 395 call options.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management boosted its stake in VeriSign by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 37,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $192.00 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.23 and its 200 day moving average is $204.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

