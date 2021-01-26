Comparing The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) & Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Travelers Companies and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies 7.13% 8.63% 2.04% Third Point Reinsurance N/A 2.86% 1.13%

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Travelers Companies and Third Point Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies 3 10 5 0 2.11 Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus price target of $134.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.31%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Travelers Companies and Third Point Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies $31.58 billion 1.17 $2.62 billion $9.60 15.25 Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.98 $200.62 million N/A N/A

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats Third Point Reinsurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

