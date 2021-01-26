Critical Contrast: Fury Gold Mines (FURY) and Its Rivals

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ: FURY) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fury Gold Mines to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A -$10.50 million -8.81 Fury Gold Mines Competitors $1.38 billion $107.15 million 51.74

Fury Gold Mines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Fury Gold Mines Competitors 228.58% -6.04% 0.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines’ competitors have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fury Gold Mines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines Competitors 680 3073 3169 100 2.38

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 40.98%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines competitors beat Fury Gold Mines on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

