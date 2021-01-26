LexinFintech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 1,352 call options.
Shares of LX opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
