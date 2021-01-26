LexinFintech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 1,352 call options.

Shares of LX opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 627,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 66,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

