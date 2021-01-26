Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Brinker International Call Options (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,306 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,594 call options.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Brinker International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

