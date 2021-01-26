$35.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $35.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.14 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $35.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $141.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 billion to $149.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $144.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.98 billion to $155.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

