Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Trading 1.5% Higher

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include interest checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

