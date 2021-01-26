USDJ Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and $1.40 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00053801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00279497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037332 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,724,674 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDJUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.