Dune Network Price Reaches $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 145.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $1,173.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dune Network has traded 149.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00053801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00279497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 452,959,378 coins and its circulating supply is 355,289,317 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . The official website for Dune Network is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dune Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.