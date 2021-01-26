BOScoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $755,629.13 and $252.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

