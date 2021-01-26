Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 50,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 55,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $162,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

