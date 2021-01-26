PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.43). Approximately 42,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.42).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40.

About PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS)

PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

