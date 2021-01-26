Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.95 and last traded at $70.28. 32,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 30,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11.

