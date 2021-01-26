Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $1.34 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. The Boeing makes up 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $203.36. 13,707,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.87. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

