Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient?s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients? TSNA to drive the patient?s immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $901.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

