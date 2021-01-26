CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 90,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $86.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

