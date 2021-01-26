GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Adam D. George Sells 14,700 Shares

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $404,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GWPH traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.39. 280,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $144.94.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.