Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 129,999 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $4,855,623.66.

On Monday, November 9th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $4,116,589.02.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,756,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

