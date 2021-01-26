Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €23.85 ($28.06) and last traded at €23.75 ($27.94). 548,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 216,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.55 ($27.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.03 ($17.68).

Get Encavis AG (CAP.F) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 552.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.95.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.