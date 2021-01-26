Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 266,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 250,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$61.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

About Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.