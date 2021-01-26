(NDQ.TO) (TSE:NDQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

(NDQ.TO) (TSE:NDQ) (NASDAQ:NVDQ)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.36. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.

(NDQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NDQ)

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

