Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $66.28. 9,543,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

