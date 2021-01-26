Pamp Network (PAMP) Hits One Day Volume of $30,894.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $4,202.57 and approximately $30,894.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded 90% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00806398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04324091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

