BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $188,461.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00806398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04324091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017387 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.