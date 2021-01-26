Zcoin Achieves Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,023.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.90 or 0.04171686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00424794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.70 or 0.01338739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00543567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00428971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00273467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00023067 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

