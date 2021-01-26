Minter Network Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $57,069.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,563,005,772 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,796,205 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

