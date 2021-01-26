AidCoin Price Reaches $0.0102 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $436,088.77 and $549.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00806398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04324091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017387 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

