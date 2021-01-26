Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $2.77. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.07.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,436. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.68 and its 200-day moving average is $159.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

