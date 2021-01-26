$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $15,427,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.44. The company had a trading volume of 889,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

