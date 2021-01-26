Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,481,000 after buying an additional 92,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.58.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

