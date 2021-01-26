Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 88,000,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

