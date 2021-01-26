Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.81. 2,497,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

