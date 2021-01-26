Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

