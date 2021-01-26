GoldFund (GFUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,657.58

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 150.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $93,657.58 and $38.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 90.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007740 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000084 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

