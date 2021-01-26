RealTract (RET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,369.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. RealTract has a market cap of $551,293.70 and $1,369.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00801597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.24 or 0.04333448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017346 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

