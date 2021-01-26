MEMBERS Trust Co Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after buying an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after buying an additional 705,015 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,492,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,424. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

