ZeuxCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $399,309.30 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $399,309.30 and $14,950.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072290 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00798623 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006668 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048830 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.04328337 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017419 BTC.
ZeuxCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
ZeuxCoin Coin Trading
ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
