MyWish (WISH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 310.3% against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $4,654.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00798623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.04328337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017419 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

WISH is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

