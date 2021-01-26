Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 100,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 30,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.27. 8,682,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

