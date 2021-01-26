Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 8,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,486,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,564,000 after buying an additional 299,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securiti reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $90.90. 7,653,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445,630. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

