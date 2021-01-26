Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

BA stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.36. 13,707,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.87.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

