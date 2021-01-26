Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) to “Buy”

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EKTAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.02. 2,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

