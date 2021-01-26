Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 222,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $345.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 489,426 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

