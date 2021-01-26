Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.71 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Dent has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and approximately $798,058.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00801126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.41 or 0.04338542 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

