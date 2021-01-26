PIVX Market Cap Hits $24.56 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and $513,030.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002132 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

